A PLANNING and Transport expert has been appointed to a new role within The City of Edinburgh Council bringing together placemaking and transport strategy.

Daisy Narayanan will take up her new position as As Mobility and Placemaking Senior Manager at the council after she leaves her current position as Director for Urbanism for Sustrans.

The council have stated that Ms Narayanan will work across several strategies all with a goal of sustainable development for Edinburgh.

These include the City Mobility Plan, which was approved by Transport and Environment Committee in January, and the 20-minute neighbourhood programme.

Ms Narayanan is also a member of the Edinburgh Climate Commission and Scotland’s Climate Assembly’s Evidence Group, so will contribute expertise in this area to support the Council’s zero carbon goals.

Ms Narayanan said: “I am delighted to be joining the City of Edinburgh Council, as the city recovers from the pandemic, and as it gets ready to tackle the climate emergency.

“This is a really wonderful role which brings together various strands of what make great places. I’m passionate about working with people to shape how their streets and places should look, and to learn from and build on the work done to date in Edinburgh.

“I am under no illusions that this will be an easy job, but I am excited by the challenge.

“When I came here in 2004 as a student, I never dreamed that I would one day have the privilege to work with people in making this beautiful city even more wonderful.

“I am determined to ensure that everyone living here gets to benefit from the city’s development as a greener, healthier place – and that these benefits extend to the outer edges of the city.”

In 2018 and 2019, Daisy was seconded to the Council to lead on the successful development of Edinburgh City Centre Transformation, a pioneering ten-year plan to create a vibrant, truly people-friendly city centre.

During this time, she also championed the introduction of Open Streets in Edinburgh, a monthly car-free event in the Old Town, when families and individuals could enjoy the sights and attractions of the city.

Council leader Adam McVey spoke on Ms Narayanan’s appointment saying: “We are delighted to welcome Daisy back to work with us in this role, which is crucial to the sustainable and inclusive development of the Capital, as well as our net zero carbon goals.

“As we work toward a green recovery from the pandemic, we will be focusing our efforts on delivering transport and placemaking projects that truly place people at the heart of the city, and we know that Daisy will bring exactly the kind of experience and passion we need to drive this forward.”