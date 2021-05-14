Diageo partners with UNITAR to create campaign against drink driving

GLOBAL alcoholic beverage giant Diageo has partnered with the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) ahead of UN Global Road Safety Week to launch a new anti-drink driving learning experience.

Diageo have launched their new anti-drink driving campaign “Wrong Side of the Road” to try to get people to understand the consequences of drink driving.

Recent figures estimate that there has been the highest number of casualties from UK drink driving in a decade and 5-35% of all road deaths worldwide believed to be alcohol-related.

‘WRONG SIDE OF THE ROAD’ is an interactive experience that allows people to have a conversation with a real drink driver.

Dayalan Nayager, Managing Director GB, Diageo said: “It is never acceptable to drink and drive.

“This is a real opportunity for drivers to learn about the consequences of drinking alcohol and getting behind the wheel.

“We’re confident the participants will connect with the real-life case studies and their compelling stories. Every single accident caused by drink driving is preventable.”

Estrella Merlos, Global Head of UNITAR’s Road Safety Training Initiative said: “We’re delighted to be continuing our work with Diageo to bring this innovative new tool to young people across the world.

“At UNITAR, we strive to work with partners to reduce road traffic deaths and shape a better future, and we are positive that this tool will go some way towards contributing to this major objective and the UN’s Second Decade of Action for Road Safety targets.”

David, a case study participant commenting on his first-hand experience said: “This is a real issue with serious consequences.

“I hope that by sharing my real-life experience, in an open and honest way, I will encourage people to think about themselves and their friends and make the right decision to never drink and drive.”

Diageo has a long-standing commitment to promote positive drinking through moderation and tackling the harmful use of alcohol.

The company has a history of supporting initiatives aimed at reducing traffic deaths and improving road safety globally.

This latest initiative is part of an evolving approach that promotes changes in attitudes as a way of tackling drink driving.

The firm has an ambition to change the attitudes of five million people towards drink driving by 2030.

Launching in Great Britain in May 2021, the experience will be rolled out to North America, Kenya, South Africa, and India over the next 12 months.