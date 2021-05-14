AN OUTDOOR exhibition aiming to celebrate creative talent across Aberdeenshire is to open in Turniff this weekend.

Final year students from Robert Gordon University’s Gray’s School of Art have organised the event “AB53 Creatives”.

The event will take place at Delgatie Castle in Turniff and will run from Saturday the 15th of May for two weeks.

‘AB53 Creatives’ started as a series of Podcast Episodes, connecting artists from across rural areas, to share their work so that they could help and inspire each other.

The exhibition will follow all the latest government and industry Covid-19 guidelines to ensure it is a safe and enjoyable experience for all.

As the event is outdoors, there is no opening or closing time.

Co-ordinator of the exhibition, Megan Thores, who is in her final year of Communication Design at Gray’s School of Art, says:

“I found through my time at Uni there was a lot of mention about moving to the big city. This was something I never saw on my cards and led me to create ‘AB53 Creatives’.

“I want to show just how much creativity can be found in Aberdeenshire and how successful people are doing.

“I really hope as many people can come along to the event. It’s free to enter and all the artists involved are using locally sourced wood to show their work, which they’ll hang in the grounds of the castle.”

It’s hoped the project will break down some of the pressure artists face to move to the big cities, to have a career in the creative industry.

Stage 4 Coordinator for Communication Design at Gray’s School of Art, Iain Morrison says:

“It is fantastic that the ‘AB53 Creatives’ is opening to the public this weekend. It has been a difficult time for artists across the north east but this exciting exhibition showcases their creativity in the face of COVID-19 and brings together artists working in challenging circumstances.

“Gray’s School of Art is committed to raising awareness, interest and understanding of the creative industries and AB53 Creatives showcases the wealth of talent in our rural communities.”