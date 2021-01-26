A LORRY driver has been jailed for three months after being caught driving his 40 tonne HGV while over three times the legal limit.

Since the news of the conviction was shared by police, Facebook users have expressed their anger over what they see as lenient jail time.

Police said that Sveltozar Ivanov could hardly stand unaided after being stopped on the A1307 at Alconbury, Cambridgeshire on Saturday.

The 48-year-old was so intoxicated he was spotted “weaving all over the carriageway” by a member of the public.

Ivanov was quickly pulled over by police where he was recorded as blowing 90 at the roadside.

He later gave another reading of 122 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath while in custody.

The legal limit is currently 35 microgrammes, meaning he was three and a half times over the limit.

Ivanov appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court yesterday and pleaded guilty to drink driving.

He was sentenced to three months in prison, will be disqualified for driving for three years and was also given a £360 fine.

However, social media users have expressed their disdain at the 48-year-olds sentencing claiming he should be serving more time.

Replying to a post made about Ivanov by Huntingdonshire Police, commentators expressed their anger.

Margaret Gilham posted: “Should have been longer in jail and a longer driving ban.”

Jessica Smith commented: “3 months in jail?!! 3 year ban and £360 fine, got off lightly.”

Sally Key Maynard said: “Absolute joke of a sentence! There is no justice in this country.”

Vincent Gosling also said: “Should be three years in jail.”

PC Shaz Ali from the RPU said: “Ivanov had glazed eyes, was unsteady on his feet and had to be held up to prevent him falling over.

“He showed no remorse for his actions and the potential consequences of driving a 40 tonne lorry while more than three times over the limit.”

The incident could have easily resulted in fatalities.

In January of 2019, a HGV driver killed a 14-year-old boy and his teaching assistant and collided with their minibus while he checked his Facebook.

James Majury was jailed for almost nine years following the tragic incident on the M58 outside Lancashire.

Tomasz Kroker was jailed for ten years in 2016 after causing the deaths of a Mum and her three kids after he plowed into a group of stationary vehicles.

Footage taken from inside his lorry showed he was changing music on his phone seconds before the horrific crash.