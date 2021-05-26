Iconic musical instrument joins university collection

A MUSICAL instrument played by the Corries during their first televised performance of ‘Flower of Scotland’ has been acquired by the University of Edinburgh.

Roy Williamson from the he famous Scottish folk group played the bouzouki when they premiered the performance of the song in 1968.

The Greek instrument will become part of the part of the University’s world-renowned musical instrument collection.

There are 500 exhibits from the collection on permanent display at St Cecilia’s Hall, which is Scotland’s oldest purpose-built concert venue.

Its purchase has been made possible thanks to the efforts of Scottish musician Steve Byrne and the donors who supported a crowd-funding campaign.

The folk singer raised £3,201 in 9 days last year to purchase the historic instrument to donate to the instrument museum.

Mr Bryne said: “I would like to thank each and every one of you that supported and contributed to this labour of love that will happily result in Roy’s bouzouki finding a home for the longer term at Edinburgh University’s Historical Musical Instruments collections.

“It is a great place for the Bouzouki, which will be on display alongside so many other iconic instruments.

Money for Roy Williamson’s Bouzouki was raised on the website crowdfunder with loads of comments left on Mr Brynes efforts.

Dede Williams said: “This is a wonderful tribute to the man who deepened my love of Scottish folk music”

Stuart Montgomery said: “My dad, who passed a few years ago, was a friend of Roy’s since their time at Edinburgh Art College back in the 50s. He would have been eager to help and I make this donation on my dad’s behalf.”

The instrument will also appear in ‘Edina/Athena: The Greek Revolution and the Athens of the North, 1821–2021’ which will take place at the University’s Main Library later in the year.