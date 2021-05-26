Josh Taylor hits out at match organisers over judge and referee choice

SCOTS boxer Josh Taylor has lashed out at match organisers over their judge and referee allocation for his title fight against Jose Ramirez.

The new undisputed super-lightweight champ was unhappy with the allocation of Kenny Bayless as referee and judge Steve Weisfeld who helped adjudicate the fight.

Taylor remains convinced that Bayless and Weisfeld were doing “everything in their power” to help him lose the fight against Ramirez in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The 30-year-old, from Prestonpans, East Lothian, believes the pair were against him even after winning the fight by the judges unanimous decision.

Taylor believes that the margins on the judges’ score cards were far too close.

He said how he was unhappy at the allocation of judge Weisfeld and referee Bayless who he failed to trust on their adjudicating abilities.

The Scots champ made the comments during an interview with iFL TV’s Umar Ahmed on a private jet back home to the UK yesterday.

He said: “I wasn’t comfortable at all with the judges.

“We got the list of the judges, we said no to Steve Weisfeld.

“We don’t want to make a complaint too much because we didn’t want to rub them up the wrong way because they might try and f*** me over.

“We’ll just leave it, we’ll just go with it.

“I wasn’t happy with Kenny Bayless straight away as well, just with his past record and the past fights he’s been involved in and the way he acts in the fights.

“I wasn’t happy with that either.

“I thought I’ll just keep my mouth shut because I don’t want to rub them up the wrong way, they’re trying to do me over here.

“They did everything in their power to try and stop me winning that fight.

“From going over to Mexico for two weeks before, to the judges, to the referees.

“They were trying to stop me winning that fight, but I always said all along that they’ll not stop me and I’ll leave no question of who the winner of the fight is.

“And I did, I won that fight clearly.

“114-112 across the board is an absolute joke.

“I think I only lost three, maybe four rounds.

“I didn’t give away a lot of rounds.

“Those scores are just a joke.”

Despite his beliefs of the sinister attempts at altering the outcome of the fight, Taylor still remained positive.

“But listen, it doesn’t matter, it’s all in the past, it’s irrelevant.

“I won the fight, I’m the champ.

“We’re on the private jet, we’re going up the road, we’re going to drink some more champagne, we’re going to have a party.

“So life is good for the champ and the boys are all going to have a good time.”

Taylor went on to discuss how he was disappointed that there wasn’t more coverage of the fight in the UK in terms of pay-per-view that was not offered by Sky or BT’s respective sports channels.

He added: “It was a little bit frustrating, a fight of this magnitude not getting the coverage like that.

“Then you get the circus of Logan Paul and Mayweather and that’s all getting blown up and things like that.

“We had a genuine boxing fight there, history being made, and it kind of felt a little bit like nobody was interested.

“But it is what it is, I’m not going to cry over spilt milk.

“It was a little bit frustrating, it felt a little bit like nobody gave a s***.

“But it is what it is, I’m happy as Larry, you can’t take the smile off this face.”