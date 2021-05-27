Scottish Energy Company shortlisted as finalist in awards

ABERDEENSHIRE based Environmental energy service company Legasea, has been shortlisted for an engineering award.

The company have been named as a finalist in the Made in Scotland Awards, in the category of Engineering Company of the Year.

The Business Insider Made in Scotland Awards, in partnership with the National Manufacturing Institute Scotland, champions all aspects of transformational discoveries and developments made in Scotland.

Ray Milne, Legasea Operations Director said:“Being nominated as Engineering Company of the Year is an honour to all of us at Legasea!

“We are incredibly grateful to the judges, as well as all our clients and supply chain, for their continued support.

“The backing and recognition that we have received from across the energy sector and beyond, has surpassed all of our expectations!”.

The Made in Scotland Awards 2021 event will be hosted fully online, and will be hosted by acclaimed Scottish comedian Fred MacAulay.