MORE than 40 huge giraffe sculptures will take to the streets of Scotland’s capital next year when Edinburgh Zoo’s Giraffe About Town trail goes live in Summer 2022.

The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) will display a herd of eight-foot-tall giraffe models across Edinburgh to help raise much needed funds for wildlife conservation.

Each sculpture will be designed and decorated by artists and communities to create the large-scale public art event.

David Field, RZSS chief executive, said: “Following a wonderful welcome for our real-life giraffes in their new hilltop home at Edinburgh Zoo, we now want to share these majestic giants with the city of Edinburgh and visitors from around the UK and the world, through a stunning, family- friendly art trail.

“After the immense challenges we have all faced over the last year, Giraffe About Town will help local people and tourists fall in love with Edinburgh all over again by encouraging them to get out about town and explore these beautiful sculptures, while at the same time supporting the recovery of our wildlife conservation charity.”

“Ultimately, the sculptures will be auctioned to raise vital funds for RZSS after the Covid-19 pandemic forced the closures of Edinburgh Zoo and Highland Wildlife Park for five months, costing the charity over £1.5 million.

“Giraffe About Town is one way we can say thank you and bring a feelgood factor back to Edinburgh with something truly special.

To celebrate the launch, Giraffe About Town supporting partner Flock Creative worked with Edinburgh College of Art graduate Carolina Haraki to paint the first sculpture with a bright, colourful design inspired by the colours of Victoria Street.

Charlie Langhorne, Managing Director and Co-founder of Wild in Art added: “We are delighted to be working with the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland to create this art trail for Edinburgh.

“Our events are designed to bring the enjoyment of public art to everyone and we hope that businesses will recognize the cultural benefits of getting involved and sponsoring a giraffe as well as the positives for the local community.”