A STUNNING home that featured on Scotland’s Home of the Year has been sold for a whopping £670,000.

Doric House, located in the shadow of Edinburgh‘s Calton Hill, won the regional Lothian round of the popular property show which was aired last month.

The chic Georgian villa featured on episode 7 of the hit BBC show that sees judges travelling all across Scotland in search of incredible homes.

Craig and Nick Unsworth bought the A listed property back in September 2019 for £532,500.

The property was listed for offers over £580,000 on 6 April this year – just one day before this year’s first episode of Scotland’s Home of the Year aired.

It was quickly snapped up two days later for a whopping £670,000 – selling for £137,500 more than what the couple paid less than three years ago.

Craig and Nick finished renovating their glamorous home in February last year and wowed viewers with their blend of modern touches alongside original features.

The two-bedroom property is bursting with unique character whilst retaining an effortless sense of sophistication.

And it also offers a membership for the nearby exclusive Regent’s Gardens – a private 12 acre garden for residents of the area.

Speaking today businessman Craig said: “It had always been a second home and when we sold our property in London we didn’t need it anymore.

“We put it on the market on the Tuesday morning and it was sold by Thursday.

“There were 14 viewings, we chose the buyer. Someone who loves the property and is going to keep it the same.”

Craig, who is originally from Edinburgh, spoke to Scottish Field magazine last year about his renovation work on Doric House.

He said: “Edinburgh properties can often feel quite soulless because they are huge and they end up either crammed or empty and I really wanted to avoid both extremes.”

The couple decided to mix dark obsidian green and black hues with quirky artwork around the house leaving it brimming with soul.

The new owner moved into Doric House this week but wishes to remain anonymous.

However, they did say that they were unaware that it was even on Scotland’s Home of the Year when they bought the sought after property.

Doric House was built in 1824 having been designed by famed Scottish architect William Henry Playfair.

The property consisted of a kitchen, drawing room, guest room and master bedroom complete with wood burner and cast iron tub.

Doric House made it to the finals of the show but was pipped to the post by a Georgian renovation in rural Killearn, Stirling called The Moss.

The winning home has been completely renovated inside and boasts a quirky and eclectic style while highlighting the original period features of the unique property.

Interior Designer Anna Campbell-Jones, Architect and lecturer Michael Angus and Judge and lifestyle blogger Kate Spiers crowned this year’s winner earlier this month.