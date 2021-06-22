NORHAM is an attractive traditional sandstone townhouse for sale in a quiet location within easy access to the centre of Elgin.

The house is being sold through a leading property consultancy, Galbraith.

Originally built in 1894, it has been extended over the years including in 1910 and more recently with the addition of the garden room and the new kitchen.

Rod Christie, a partner with Galbraith, said: “Norham has been extended and upgraded to create an elegant home with an ideal layout for modern family living.

“The garden room and the dining-kitchen both have doors on to the terrace and garden, enabling the owners to make the most of the wonderfully maintained garden.”

The accommodation includes a dining room with an open fireplace, a lounge and a sitting room, both with wood burning stoves and a garden room with triple aspect view over the garden as well as French doors to the patio.

The kitchen has units, a central island, granite, and hardwood work surfaces, and various integrated appliances.

On the first floor there are three further double bedrooms, a single bedroom, shower room and a bathroom with roll-top bath.

Enclosed by a wall and trees, the garden includes a patio, croquet lawn, flowering borders and fruit trees.

In addition, there is a cellar, a garage, workshop, and potting shed along with various log sheds and garden stores.

Norham is located near the centre of Elgin, with the city of Inverness and its airport only 39 miles away.