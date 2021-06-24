Roaming charges reintroduced for Brits in the EU.

BRITISH people will now face data roaming charges when visiting the EU after the charges were scrapped 4 years ago.

Roaming charges have been reintoduced for British tourists who will be charged £3.50 for each gigabyte of data that they use over a limit of 25 gigabytes (GB) from August 2, 2021.

Phone companies have been advised to have “transparent and reasonable rates” when it comes to data roaming.

Ernest Doku, mobiles expert at Uswitch.com, comments: “Holidaymakers thought they had seen the back of European roaming charges for good, so the return of data roaming caps is hugely disappointing.

“The fear is that moves to introduce charges will spark a domino effect that sees every supplier follow suit and data charges ramp up.

“If you’re a customer of one of these providers and are unhappy about these charges, remember you can leave without paying a fee if you’re out of contract.

“When it comes to travelling, don’t leave it till the last minute to check the roaming charges for your destination, and always use hotel and cafe Wi-Fi when on holiday where possible.”