Scotland midfielder John McGinn praises fans for their support

Despite Scotland’s failure to qualify for the round of 16 after their loss to Croatia on Tuesday, the 26-year-old hopes that this is just the beginning of the team’s time at major tournaments.

As well as praising the Tartan Army for their “overwhelming support”, McGinn also said how special it was to represent his country in front of his family.

The Aston Villa player addressed his team’s disappointing exit from the tournament earlier today on Twitter.

He wrote: “We fell short in the end but having the opportunity to represent Scotland at a major tournament in front of my family is something that I will never forget.

“The overwhelming support from the whole country has been an inspiration and I’m hoping this is just the beginning for us.”

The post has now collected over 4,000 likes and 100 retweets, with dozens of comments from users who were proud of the team’s effort.

@angieash03 said: “The whole nation is proud of you guys, you lifted us all, gave us all hope. No better feeling than that, still got our flags up and all.

“Here’s to the World Cup qualifiers.”

@heavybrassbass wrote: “Yes you might have fallen short and on other days things would’ve gone for us.

“By god you and the lads gave it a go. Now you know where you want to be and what a tournament feels like and you will do what you have to to get there. Well done, so proud.”

@DeneTrouth commented: “John it’s brilliant you represent our club and your country doing both proud.”

@Strephen71 added: “Thanks for all your efforts @jmcginn7…

“Loved seeing Scotland finally back on the big stage. Hopefully this is just the start of better times for the national team.”

After the Scotland National Team suffered a three – one defeat to Croatia on Tuesday the team finished bottom of group D, having only collected one point.

The result came after a close first half, which saw Celtic’s Callum McGregor score Scotland’s only goal of the tournament to pull Scotland back to one all before the break.