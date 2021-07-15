A theatre trust will bring their shows to the Fringe this summer

ALONGSIDE their recently announced London season, a theatre trust will make their return to Edinburgh this August.

Pleasance will be bringing theatre, comedy, magic, and family shows while making available a fantastic selection of shows for audiences to enjoy online.

The Pleasance’s dedication to supporting innovative emerging artists through their development schemes ensures that it is always home to some of the most exciting new productions.

Before it heads south to Pleasance London, The Importance of Being… Earnest? will

be calling on Edinburgh audiences for help when their own cast begin to drop out.

From music to magic to monologues, the Fringe wouldn’t be the same without its breadth of variety and genre.

Paul Aitchison, best known through sketch act Mixed Doubles, returns to Edinburgh with his unique blend of comedy and magic in Could It Be Magic.

All 236 episodes of Friends are retold by resident barista Gunther, who knows them inside out, in the acclaimed Friend (The One With Gunther).

Internationally renowned singer pianist, Jeremy Sassoon’s MOJO is a journey through some of the most beloved hits by musicians of Jewish origin including George Gershwin, Amy Winehouse and Bob Dylan.

Astrid Lindgren’s Pippi Longstockings will be in Edinburgh as well: Pippi is strong, brave and fearless and when she moves to her new home with no parents or rules, she brings chaos to the traditional town.

Peeling back the curtain will be biographical pieces showing the unfiltered truth of some of biggest stars of the Twentieth Century.

Direct from its sell-out London run and tour, Black is the Color of My Voice is Fringe First winner Apphia Campbell’s stunning solo show inspired by the life of Nina Simone.

Campbell will also bring back her Fringe First award-winning Woke.

Against gospel and blues sung live, two women 42 years apart join the struggle for American civil rights and face the same choice: fight or flee?

In the funny, dark and filthy, SKANK, Kate confronts that she could be a successful

writer if only she concentrated – but first she needs to shag sexy Gary and stop obsessing about her inevitable untimely death.

The dysfunctional dance party you never knew you needed Zumba Gold follows fitness instructor Cathy as she pursues her dreams by any means necessary.

There’s still plenty to enjoy if you can’t make it to Edinburgh with unmissable shows available online through the Fringe Player.