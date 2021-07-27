Scottish port operator propose a Green Port along the east coast

SCOTLAND’s largest ports operator has intimated its proposal to the government for a Green Port.

Forth Ports has today expressed its desire to develop a Green Port which will encompass key ports, industrial complexes, and logistics centres in the north and south shores of the Firth and Forth and at Edinburgh Airport.

Forth Ports has been a port operator for over 50 years and proposes that the Firth and Forth Green Port will encompass strategic locations along the Forth Estuary including Grangemouth and the Port of Leith.

The Scottish Government has expressed its interest for the Green Port which aims to be a large, zoned area with a defined boundary where operators and businesses can benefit from financial and custom incentives.

Charles Hammond, OBE, group chief executive of Forth Ports, said: “Our interest in creating a Firth of Forth Green Port is underpinned by our belief in the government policy behind it to create economic zones for investment and regeneration and we are committed to supporting the development of this Green Port policy.

“The Firth of Forth, spanning from Central Scotland to the country’s east coast, is the critical engine for Scotland’s economic recovery. The creation of the Firth of Forth Green Port will encourage greater inclusive growth, fair work practices, and help deliver Scotland’s net zero economy.

“We are starting to see investment and regeneration benefits since the Thames Freeport announcement earlier this year and we believe it is as important that Scotland’s main industrial and business area sees similar benefits in a similar timescale. This would support the transition to net zero and at the same time, create good quality green industrial employment.”

Fife and the City of Edinburgh are also expected to feature in the Green Ports development, Forth Ports are currently evaluating sites in Fife.

Forth Ports is supported by Edinburgh City Council, Falkirk Council and Fife Council and believe the Green Port will play a role in Scotland’s recovery from Covid-19 and accelerate the country’s transition to meeting net zero targets.