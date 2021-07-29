A £10,000 CASH prize is up for grabs for top gamers across Scotland – the largest prize pool in the nation’s history.

Competitors are set to challenge in The Scottish Esports League Season 4 (SEL4) being the nation’s biggest competitive gaming tournament to date.

The event will be held in November at the Dundee Contemporary Arts hub boosting Scotland’s already thriving tech sector.

The popularity of Esports surged as the pandemic hit early last year with youngsters, athletes and celebrities alike relying on their electronic devices as a means of entertainment during lockdown.

James Hood, owner of Esports Scotland said: “Throughout lockdown, we witnessed more people playing games than ever before, so we’re excited to provide a platform for the nation’s gamers to develop their talent, and appetite for competitive match play.”

Members of the National Scotland football team including John McGinn and Ryan Christie dove into the world of digital sports and competed in football competitions online keeping themselves sharp between matches.

SEL3 saw 590 players compete in the previous year however, a record number of gamers are expected on our screens at the sought-after SEL4 Grand Finals.

Two new games will be added as the the tournament begins to gain momentum including League of Legends and Valorant, alongside returning titles.

Players are invited to showcase their skills in next months pre-season stage before the competitive action commences in early September.

Dundee Contemporary Arts hub is the cultural hub in the city, it’s trendy and modern making it Esports most ambitious tournament yet.

Viewers can register and tune in on the action via Esports Scotland website for the chance to watch some of the nations top gamers compete head to head in the finals.

There will be some well known faces in the mix of competitors this year with famous YouTuber Gary Marley and brother Marc Marley who is a professional Fifa player.

Mr Hood said: “SEL4 will mark another major milestone for Esports Scotland and we’re delighted with our progression over the past 12 months, which has allowed us to secure such a modern and technologically advanced venue.”

Beth Bate, Director of Dundee Contemporary Arts, stated: “Competitive gaming connects people from across the world and we are very proud to have such a strong home for it here in Dundee.”