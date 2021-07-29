LINE of Duty star Martin Compston was left “genuinely chuffed” after discovering a mural of himself painted on the wall of a Scots pub.

The 37-year-old actor nipped past the Old Bank Bar in his hometown of Greenock, Inverclyde yesterday to get a photograph taken in front of the painting itself.

The pub on Greenock’s William Street added the artwork as part of a refurbishment in May.

The wall portrays the Scots star with a beaming smile, wearing a white t-shirt and yellow jacket.

Pictures posted on Twitter yesterday show Compston posing next to his mural, recreating the broad smile whilst leaning on the wall.

Another image shows The Rig actor behind the bar with a member of the staff cheerfully pouring a pint of Tennent’s in front of him.

Old Bank Bar owner Nicola Crossan tweeted the pictures, with the caption: “Big thanks to @martin_compston for popping in #MartinCopston #OldBankbar”

The actor retweeted Nicola’s images, replying: “Absolute pleasure!!

“Genuinely chuffed with it, en route to get myself a yellow jacket for the next visit”.

Compston’s tweet now has over 2,000 likes, with dozens of people commenting on his visit to the stunning artwork.

@LouiseBartley14 said: “Brilliant pics, gives a whole new meaning to taking a selfie when he is having his pic taken with artwork of himself.

“Amazing artwork by the way.”

@houstonhrachel commented: “Fantastic artwork!! No wonder you’re chuffed Martin. Hurry back to our TV screens!”

@PhilCannie1 replied: “Superb that”.

And @PottskyRob added: “Thought it was Freddie Mercury at first….That is amazing”.

The pictures were also posted on the pub’s Facebook page, captioned: “The bold yin popped in!”

When asked by a follower if the pint being poured was for Compston, a pub staff member replied: “No, he had Maker’s Mark and Coke.”

Martin Allan, a supervisor at Old Bank Bar, today said: “It was just a normal day and he came in.

“I didn’t recognise him because of the masks!

“It was when he said he was just coming in to see the mural and I heard his accent that I realised it was him.

“I brought him his drink, and I asked him if he wanted food but I think he was in a rush to get somewhere else.

“He said he’d come back again and have food sometime.

“He was probably here for about 15-20 minutes.

“The whole team was buzzing, but some of them are gutted they missed him!”