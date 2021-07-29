AN ADORABLE video shows a tot, 3, performing her own gymnastics routine at home after watching Team GB win bronze at the Olympics.

Little Isabelle Lancashire was filmed showcasing the routine to her family at home in Saddleworth, Manchester on Tuesday.

The tot and her family had been watching team GB compete in gymnastics at lunchtime before the youngster was inspired to get involved.

Team GB’s women’s gymnastics team won their first medal in the team event for 93 years.

Isabelle put on her Frozen swimming costume and asked her mum Bridget, 34, to put a bench out in the living room so she could create a routine.

The tot can be seen taking a bow before prancing along a bench in the family living room.

She then delicately tiptoes to the end of the bench before standing tall to hold a “Ta-Da” pose.

Despite growing up on a farm, artist Bridget said Isabelle doesn’t like mud or animals and instead loves gymnastics.

Speaking today, mother-of-two Bridget said: “It was just before the medal was won, she actually said she was the winner.

“She was transfixed by the gymnastics, she stood still for 20 minutes watching and then disappeared upstairs to get changed into her own choice of Frozen swimming costume and asked me to put the bench out and said she would do a performance.

“She didn’t practice, the video is just straight into it! She has never done gymnastics before but loves to go to a dance and drama class on a Saturday.

“She absolutely loves acting out Disney scenes but most of all she likes to pretend to be her preschool teacher Mrs O’Ryan and tell her grandfather he has to have a time out.

“I can only imagine her being a teacher or an actress when she’s older, even though we live on a dairy farm she says she doesn’t like mud or animals!

She continued: “Also I really should have brushed and tied up her hair but I didn’t realise, I was watching Real Deal.”

Bridget shared the heartwarming clip onto Facebook yesterday, captioned: “A daughter that doesn’t like mud and animals. No problem…Olympic gymnastics instead.”

Social media users were blown over by the cute clip with over 700 likes and dozens of comments.

One user said: “Oh my gosh, this is the cutest thing ever!”

While another gushed: “Aww beautiful! I’ll give her a gold medal.”

Another said: “Superb performance, bless her.”

One exclaimed: “Gold medalist in the making.”