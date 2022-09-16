A POLICE Scotland officer has been praised after being filmed joining in with a group of youngsters for a game of football.

Video shows the copper running around with the children in a field inside a housing estate in Inverness yesterday.

Wearing his full work gear and high-vid police vest, the officer jogs around amongst dozens of young teens and school children.

Police Officer playing football with youngsters. Credit: Lee-Anne Turner

Although he doesn’t manage to get the ball during the short clip, he is shown getting in amongst the fun with the local youngsters.

Lee-Anne Turner, 41, who filmed the clip, said the children loved having the officer involved.

She shared the video in a Facebook group yesterday where Scots have flocked to the post to praise the officer and called for more members of the force to get involved with the community.

Lee-Anne’s post read: “This has made my Thursday!

“What it should be all about! The kids were bloody buzzing.

“Well done to the officer for joining in! Just like the good old days.”

The video has now collected 1,500 likes and dozens of comments from impressed viewers.

One said: “Amazing, every place needs more officers like this one. What a way to earn respect.”

Another wrote: “What a way to build a good, positive relationship with young kids. Lovely to see.”

A third added: “Wow brilliant. Just shows all you guys, the police aren’t there just for the bad. Well done officer.”

A fourth replied: “Well done that officer, community’s need more of this.”

A fifth commented: “Well done, getting to know the youngsters will certainly build respect.”

Speaking today, beautician Lee-Anne said: “The boys were playing football on a patch they shouldn’t be so the officer took them round the front onto another patch, got some goals set up and played with them for about 15 minutes.

“The kids were absolutely buzzing and were speaking about what a legend he was for ages afterwards.

“I was just delighted to see it, me and my wee boy watched it from his window, it was so nice to see. I told the officer I was impressed.”