THE CORN EXCHANGE in Edinburgh is set to become O2 Academy Edinburgh, Academy Music Group (AMG) has announced today.

The category B listed music venue is the latest in the group’s expansion in Scotland.

The award-winning venue has hosted a number of beloved musicians in recent years, including Oasis, Coldplay and Calvin Harris, however its reputation for live music began with Blur’s 1999 sell-out show.

Chief Operating Officer of AMG, Graham Walter, says that the group are “delighted to now be in Edinburgh.”

Mr Walter added: “We see huge potential with this venue, it fits with our ethos of investing in heritage buildings, with the right capacity of 3,000 to bring world-class entertainment to the city.”

Head of Sponsorship at AMG Gareth Griffiths commented: “The new O2 Academy Edinburgh is a brilliant addition to our O2 Academy estate.

It’s a beautiful venue and as entertainment begins to return this further demonstrates O2 and Academy Music Group’s commitment to enhancing the live industry in Scotland, one of the best places to watch music in the UK.”

The Corn Exchange was built in 1909 and for the past two decades has been run and transformed into a go-to venue by Marco’s Leisure Ltd.

The O2 Edinburgh will be part of now 20 award-winning venues up and down the UK, including Scotland’s own O2 Academy Glasgow, London’s iconic O2 Academy Brixton and O2 Sheperd’s Bush Empire.

Marco’s Leisure Ltd Managing Director Paul DeMarco said

“We are happy to pass on the baton to the top professionals in the live music industry who will ensure it continues to play a major role in Scotland’s events industry for many more years to come.”