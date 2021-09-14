Experts are warning of a potential drug dependency problem linked to the delays in

knee and hip replacement surgery during the pandemic.

Opioids, such as morphine and tramadol, are used as a last resort in pain

management, but researchers at the University of Aberdeen have highlighted the

growing evidence that using them before surgery can increase the risk of

complications and lead to ongoing dependence on the drugs.

The number of prescriptions for opioids has risen by 40% across the course of the

pandemic, which can be linked to the increased waiting times for surgery, currently

averaging 90 days.

“We urgently need to find better alternative methods for managing severe arthritis

pain for those awaiting this type of surgery and work to recover the backlog of

associated operative cancellations during Covid-19 to prevent more widespread

opioid use,” said Luke Farrow, Clinical Research Fellow at the University of

Aberdeen.

“We would advocate that healthcare professionals and patients avoid the use of

opioid medications if at all possible due to the known lack of effect in this setting and

potential for harm.”

He described how the pandemic has had “a significant detrimental effect” on

accessing hip and knee surgery, with research linking it to “worsening pain and

quality of life for patients.”

“We were concerned that this may have been associated with greater rates of opioid

prescribing to manage these symptoms,” he added.

During the first peak of the pandemic, 6 million elective orthopaedic procedures

worldwide were cancelled, as hospitals were forced into restructuring to prioritise

acute care for Covid-19 patients.

The university’s research paper into opioid use has been published in BMJ Quality and

Safety.