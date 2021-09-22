A SOFTWARE testing firm has won a £20m contract to help the Scottish Government deliver new social security benefits.

Edinburgh-based 2i say the contract will help propel the 200-strong firm to its next stage of growth.

The independent testing and quality assurance consultancy will work for at least two years on the project.

The firm has taken on full responsibility for defining the testing and quality assurance activities for the payments being delivered by Social Security Scotland.

Managing director Dave Kelly said: “Being at the very heart of such a landmark change in Scotland’s benefits system is something to be incredibly proud of.

“Of course, it is a huge endorsement for our team – for their technical skills, outstanding track record and ability to deliver major digital projects on time and on budget.

“However, it’s also our aim to leave a lasting legacy that Social Security Scotland can build upon for the future. That is something which is incredibly motivating for us.”

2i specialises in helping major businesses and organisations to deliver the biggest and most complex digital projects, including major software rollouts and upgrades.

Major IT projects are often hit by a deadly combination of underperformance and spiraling costs.

2i say they tailor a rigorous, ongoing programme of testing and quality assurance to ensure digital projects are kept on track and deliver what they are meant to.

Other blue-chip clients include the Home Office, Virgin Money, the Department of Health & Social Care and the newly rebranded global investment company abrdn.

Mr Kelly joined the firm in 2014 and led a reboot two years later which saw it radically streamline services to focus solely on testing and quality assurance.

Since then, the company has gone from making a loss on annual turnover of £4.7m to a healthy profit on turnover exceeding £13m.

An ambitious growth strategy, including new offices in Glasgow and London, means turnover is likely to top £20m in the next financial year.

Welfare, pensions and child maintenance are the preserve of the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), the UK’s biggest public services department.

But the 2016 Scotland Act transferred a range of social security powers to the Scottish Parliament.

Social Security Scotland delivers 11 benefits and, when fully operational, will deliver 17 benefits supporting 1.8 million children and adults.

The rollout is underpinned by legislation which positions social security as a human right in Scotland.

In 2018 2i won its first contract with Social Security Scotland and helped to ensure testing and quality assurance of payments.

Mr Kelly added: “We are thrilled to be chosen to continue our work with Social Security Scotland and help it to create a modern benefits system that embodies dignity, fairness and respect for citizens.

“These benefits are being introduced to help and support the most vulnerable in our society and delivering them with comprehensive risk and assurance processes is vital.”