CITYFIBRE has installed high-speed broadband to another two areas of Dundee as part of its £40m investment in the City of Discovery.

The firm said the Charleston and Ardler areas had been added to the increasing list of city districts where works are now largely complete.

These include Lochee, Downfield, St Mary’s and Menzieshill. The next areas to benefit include Hilltown and Maryfield.

CityFibre claims that once the project reaches completion, almost every home and business across the city will be able to access full fibre services from a choice of providers.

The company is investing £4bn nationally in broadband infrastructure which aims to improve services to eight million homes and businesses across the UK.

Allan McEwan, CityFibre’s City Manager for Dundee, said they had been making “great progress”.

“We will continue to push ahead to connect even more neighbourhoods to the network,” he added.

“The first service provider on the local network will be announced very soon, and it is exciting that we already have over 12,000 homes able to connect once they launch,” said McEwan.

Unlike copper-based ‘fibre broadband’ services available today, full fibre networks use 100% fibre optic cables to carry data from the home to the point of connection.

This gives users consistently faster upload and download speeds.

Construction is being delivered by GCU UK Ltd on behalf of CityFibre, working in partnership with Dundee City Council and local communities to deliver a fast rollout while minimising potential disruption.

Leader of Dundee City Council, Councillor John Alexander, added: “It is brilliant to see such progress on Dundee’s new state-of-the-art digital network.

“Reliable connectivity will help future-proof the city and we welcome this hugely important investment into its digital infrastructure.

“The city-wide network will help make Dundee one of the best-connected cities on the planet, something which will no doubt stimulate further inward investment.”

CityFibre is already working with Vodafone, TalkTalk, Zen and others on broadband packages.

Dundee residents interested in giving their home broadband a boost can find out more about the build, check their postcode and register interest at www.cityfibre.com.