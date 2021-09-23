Scottish tourism gets £3m marketing fund to promote staycations

SCOTTISH tourism organisations are getting a £3m marketing fund to promote responsible and sustainable staycations over the next six months.

The Destination and Sector Marketing Fund will be used to position Scotland as a year-round destination for the UK and Irish market.

Scotland’s strength in catering for post-covid consumer trends such as workcations, voluntourism and wellness will also be highlighted.

The fund is part of the Scottish Government’s £25m investment in the tourism sector and will help deliver the post-Covid recovery programme.

Tourism Minister Ivan McKee said: “We all know how important getting a break is, and that is why we are encouraging people to take a staycation.

“Taking a holiday close to home is an amazing opportunity for Scots, and those from our nearest markets, to see for themselves what the rest of the world has long come here to enjoy.”

McKee added: “This fund will help to promote Scotland’s diverse destinations, and the many opportunities on offer, to our closest markets.”

The minister said the Scottish staycations fund was “part of demonstrating our commitment – backed by £25m investment – to help the tourism sector get firmly back on its feet”.

Riddell Graham, Director of Industry & Destination Development at VisitScotland, said: “The allocation of these funds will support the development and promotion of year-round visitor experiences, both sustainably and responsibly, in our cities and regions.

“VisitScotland is focused on the recovery of the industry, building a destination and visitor experience which allows tourism and events to flourish now and in the future.

“We’ll continue to work with, and support, businesses to ensure we rebuild this vital part of Scotland’s economy.”