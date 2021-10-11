AN extremely rare selection of Dalmore single malts has sold at auction, setting records.

The collection of six bottles provided the only opportunity to acquire a 60 year old Dalmore, dating back to 1951 and bottled in 2011.

Each decanter was decorated with bespoke collars and included individual display pedestals topped with black oak.

Spanning the years 1951 to 2000, it is the only complete collection of Dalmore Decades, representing 60 years of whisky making.

Sent direct from the distillery for a one-lot auction at Sotheby’s Hong Kong, the collection sold for £830,000 to a private collector in Asia.

Setting the record for the most valuable whisky lot ever sold at Sotheby’s in Asia, this also represents a new record for The Dalmore.

Jonny Fowle, Sotheby’s Spirits Specialist said: “The Dalmore is truly an icon of the whisky world and this collection encapsulates everything that the Distillery stands for.

“It also highlights the key elements that collectors are looking for in today’s premium whisky market.

“Representing yet another benchmark, the record results – which also represents the highest value whisky we have sold so far this year – speaks volumes of the strong global demand we have witnessed over the past two years.”

The youngest bottle of the set was also the first to be created in the new millennium.

Each bottle chosen for this collection was personally selected by Richard Paterson, The Dalmore’s Master Distiller, comprising the years 1951, 1967, 1979, 1980, 1995 and 2000.

In 2020, Dalmore entered a four year partnership with the V&A Dundee, with the aim of nurturing and championing Scottish culture and creativity on the world stage.

A percentage of the profits from this sale will be donated to the museum, which opened in 2018 and is the first branch of the V&A outside of London.