A LONE sailor has been rescued by Kyle RNLI, following a technical fault near Loch Duich last night.

The yacht experienced an engine failure close to Eilean Donan Castle, in the western Highlands of Scotland.

An urgent radio message from the vessel was received by Stornoway Coastguard at a few minutes past six, then ten minutes later the lifeboat was launched into rough seas to provide assistance.

Kyle lifeboat reached the lone sailor, travelling as fast as it could through high winds. Reaching the boat by half past the hour, a crew member boarded and assessed that towing the yacht to safety was the best course of action.

Having taken shelter in Totaig bay, the yacht’s anchor was not holding and the craft had begun to dragging towards the rocks.

Towing the vessel back to safety took over two hours, eventually stopping in Kyleakin harbour, where a local coastguard team were waiting.

Speaking on the incident, a Kyle spokesperson said: “The yacht had suffered mechanical failure, and with the gale force winds and very rough seas it was decided the only safe location to tow the casualty vessel to was Kyle or Kyleakin.

“However, this required the lifeboat to tow the 11-ton yacht through the extremely heavy seas which took over 2 hours.

“It is a timely reminder to all mariners to ensure they check the weather forecast carefully before setting out on a voyage to ensure they can reach their destination in plenty of time before bad weather comes in.”

This is the nineteenth time the Kyle lifeboat has been called out this year, manned by RNLI volunteers and responding to calls around the clock.

Following this rescue, the lifeboat was returned, refuelled and made ready at the station to attend future call outs.