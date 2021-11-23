DUNDEE University has appointed illustrator Johanna Basford as an entrepreneurial ambassador.

Basford’s colouring books for adults have sold millions of copies across the world.

The 37-year-old graduate of Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art & Design, who was awarded an OBE in 2016, will inspire a new generation of entrepreneurs.

“It is a huge honour for me to return to my alma mater as an Entrepreneurial Ambassador,” said Basford.

“Both the university and city of Dundee have had huge influences on my life and career, and to share my experience with the current generation of students is really exciting.”

She added: “Venturing into the business world is both exciting and daunting.

“The university is dedicated to supporting its students who are ready to take this step.

“I want my experience to empower budding businesspeople.”

Basford said she wanted to reassure business hopefuls that while there will be plenty of hard work required along the way, a sound idea can always achieve success.

After graduating with a degree in Textile Design in 2005, Basford initially produced handprinted wallpaper and home accessories.

The financial crash prompted her to follow her passion for drawing.

After establishing herself as a freelance illustrator, she rejected calls from publishers to diversify from her signature drawing style.

In late 2011, after being approached to produce a colouring book for children, she adapted the brief to produce colouring books for adults instead.

Today, she has sold more than 21 million books worldwide and has worked with globally recognised brands such as Nike, Absolut, and car manufacturer Smart.

Professor Iain Gillespie, Principal and Vice-Chancellor, said: “There can be fewer better role models for our aspiring entrepreneurs than Johanna.

“It is with great delight that we welcome her back to Dundee and into this exciting role, where her expertise and knowledge will prove invaluable in assisting our students.”

The Centre for Entrepreneurship is designed to promote and support creative, innovation-driven companies from across Dundee, Tayside and beyond.

It aims to drive innovation within businesses and commercialise new and existing technologies across many sectors, including life sciences, digital media, gaming and other creative sectors.

The Centre is a partnership between the university and Elevator, a Scottish private provider of enterprise, employment and entrepreneurial services.

Basford is the Centre’s second Entrepreneurial Ambassador, with former University Rector and world record-breaking adventurer Mark Beaumont having been appointed in 2019.