Boskalis Subsea signs six-figure training deal with Maersk

BOSKALIS Subsea Services’ operations in Aberdeen will benefit from a new six-figure training contract with Maersk.

The firm has signed a global deal with Maersk Training, which also has a major presence in the Granite City.

The contract is for three years with a two-year extension option.

Maersk will deliver some of its training and competency solutions including offshore survival, health, safety and environment, diving operations, and deck operations.

Alongside simulation and practical exercises and activities, some of the offering will also be delivered via Maersk Training’s state-of-the-art e-Learning suite.

Maersk Training introduced an upgrade to its training management services earlier this year, improving competency processes for companies, and re-introduced its modular training units, offering an effective and safer solution for delegate training.

The new training agreement will see Maersk Training manage the varied training requirements of Boskalis Subsea Services’ 1000-strong workforce.

Boskalis offers integrated subsea services to a varied client base throughout the offshore energy industry, operating a global fleet of diving and construction support vessels through a diverse range of Subsea IRM Services.

Stephen Ferguson, Interim Head of Commercial at Maersk Training UK, said: “Having Boskalis Subsea Services recognise us as its preferred partner to manage training requirements is testament to the quality delivered by our team, coupled with our fantastic facilities.”

Natalie Carroll, Global Competence & Training Manager at Boskalis Subsea Services said: “The Boskalis team have long admired Maersk Training.

“The team is well placed geographically to help manage our training requirements, while using innovative solutions to ensure our technical, health and safety standards are of the highest calibre”.