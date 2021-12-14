Jonny O’Mara’s ‘next-gen’ tennis tournament

Jonny O’Mara has created a new ‘next-gen’ tennis tournament in partnership with Tennis Scotland.

As part of his new role as Tennis Scotland’s Official Ambassador, O’Mara is leading the design of a team tennis event uniting some of Scotland’s most exciting players ahead of his Battle of the Brits showdown against England.

The event will take place on Friday the 17th of December at Craiglockhart Tennis Centre. It will feature players from Scotland’s National Player Programme and the GB National Tennis Academy.

Also in attendance will be some of the most recognisable names in the Scottish tennis community; Gordon Reid, Colin Fleming, Karen Lamb and Alan Macdonald who will be taking the role of team captains.

The invitational team tournament is expected to enhance the evolving competition calendar in Scotland and nurture the nations next generation of tennis stars.

The event will run in place of end of season training, be titled ‘Tennis Scotland Team Tennis’ and will see four team clans compete.

The team captains will draft their own team of four; one adult male, one adult female, one junior male, and one junior female. Teams will be announced via the Tennis Scotland social media channels on Thursday the 16th of December. https://twitter.com/tennisscotland https://en-gb.facebook.com/tennisscotland

Fixtures will be played across a single court to allow squads to support their teammates and enable substitutes to be ready should they be needed by their team captain.

The team event will provide a platform for competitors to challenge a series of short and sharp matches following the World Team Tennis (WTT) https://wtt.com/ scoring regulations.

Jonny O’Mara said: “Speaking from my own personal experience, and having worked closely with the National Player Programme this year, the Tennis Scotland Team Tennis event will definitely fill an opportune spot in the performance calendar.

At a time when we would normally be keeping occupied through regular training, the lively format will keep players on their toes as we approach the end of the playing season and I’m sure the competition will be fiercely competed on the day.”

Adding: “The tournament will also provide an invaluable lesson for some of the youngsters as they’re supported by more experienced players.”

Due to restrictions on attendance, only a select number of individuals will be able to attend on an invitational basis, but tennis fans can keep up with the action through updates on Tennis Scotland’s social media channels.