GLASGOW-based chartered accountants Russell & Russell have announced four new appointments.

The business advice specialist, which has increased its client portfolio by 20% since the 2020 lockdown, has taken on three trainee accountants and a qualified senior accountant.

The recruitment drive takes it team to 18 with further appointments scheduled for the New Year.

The firm says the appointments are a sign of increasing confidence as it seeks out new business areas and opportunities in the post-Covid recovery period.

A goal of trebling turnover within three to five years has been set on the back of the workforce boost.

Stuart Clark, managing director, said: “We have been actively looking for new hires and we are delighted with the four talented people who have joined the team.

“They are signing up at an exciting time as the firm brings all its collective expertise to bear on the plethora of opportunities which are open to us as we enter a new phase of our development.”

Clark added: “This is a close-knit firm, with a supportive and encouraging working environment, and we look forward to helping our new recruits fulfil their professional and personal potential.”

Robyn McLauchlan, 26, has been appointed senior accountant. A University of Glasgow graduate and a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland, she worked previously as a management accountant at independent fuel supplier, Oilfast.

Conor Casey, 28, joins as a trainee accountant, preparing financial statements and year end accounts while undertaking his accountancy qualifications. A former pupil of Arran High School and a graduate of City of Glasgow College, Conor was in hospitality before beginning his training.

Paul Smith, 43, will also be a trainee accountant, aiming for the ACCA qualification. A student at Currie Community High School, he spent 15 years in Japan where he owned an English language school.

And James Cassidy, 24, yet another trainee accountant, attended Girvan Academy and graduated in finance at the University of Strathclyde. He has three more ACCA exams to sit before qualifying. Formerly a member of Celtic FC’s Youth set-up, James played, more recently for East Kilbride FC.

Russell & Russell has expanded from its keystone sectors of manufacturing, engineering and professional services to gain clients in construction, consultancy, medical and renewables.

It is now also eyeing potential acquisitions as an add-on to its organic growth.