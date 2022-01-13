If you go down to Belleville today, you’re sure of a big surprise

Residents at an Edinburgh care home enjoyed a teddy bear takeover as they reminisced about childhood memories over a picnic.

Mansfield Care’s Belleville Lodge invited its residents to bring along their own teddy bears and soft toys for an afternoon of fun.

Along with the teddy takeover was an array of homemade cakes and tea as the residents discussed their favourite toys they, and their children, used to play with when they were younger.

While teddies were the most popular guests at the picnic, a toy dog and a knitted black cat called ‘Snuffles’ were also in attendance.

Belleville Lodge Matron, Margaret Russell, said: “There were lots of smiles and everyone enjoyed holding and touching the soft toys and passing them around for a cuddle.

“One of the highlights of the day that made everyone happy was to see all the teddies and soft toys lined up together for a portrait photo.

“We all joined in to sing along to “The Teddy Bears’ Picnic” and everyone, both staff and residents, agreed that we’d had a lovely afternoon.”

Operating 11 care homes across Edinburgh, the Borders and west of Scotland, Mansfield Care is designed to provide bespoke care to an exceptional standard with state-of-the-art facilities.

Specialising in small, friendly residential care homes, staff work under an ethos that is inspired by the kind of care we would wish for ourselves in later life – supportive, friendly, bright, positive, empathetic, respectful and homely.

The highly trained staff ensure a commitment and continuity of care to each resident with a dedicated home manager and wellbeing coordinator to plan activities according to resident’s wishes.

To find out more about Mansfield Care visit, https://www.mansfieldcare.co.uk/