WORKFLO solutions, a growing Scottish outsourced managed service provider has promoted an employee to become its first sales director.

Jonathan Weir has worked with Workflo solutions for 10 years, starting at Workflo in 2012 following five years with another managed print service provider.

Jonathan worked in new business development prior to promotion and will continue in this role alongside his new role as sales director.

Jonathan assumes responsibility for the strategic leadership of the field of sales and tele-sales departments in Livingston and at the company’s north-west hub in Accrington, East Lancashire.

Jonathan said: “Ten years on from my first role as a tele-sales executive with the company, I have reached a significant personal milestone.”

Michael Field managing director of Workflo solutions commented: “His (Jonathan’s) contribution to the overall growth strategy and helping the business scale up for further success as we emerge from the pandemic will be invaluable.”