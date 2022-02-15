A SCOTS software company has rehired a former senior business analyst with aims of providing significant experience for customers.

Almis International, an asset-liability treasury management software developer, has rehired a Deutsche Bank associate.

Matt Poole, who started his career with the Edinburgh-based firm as a graduate support analyst in 2017, returns to Almis to take up a position as a senior business analyst.

Matt re-joins Almis after working with Deutsche Bank’s London based asset-liability management (ALM) division.

As part of the group’s ALM team, he was responsible for defining Deutsche Bank’s first line of defence interest rate risk in banking book (IRRBB) policy.

Matt returns to Almis during a milestone year for the company while it celebrates its 30-year anniversary and its recent accreditation to ISO 27001 standard – the internationally recognised standard for Information Security.

The Edinburgh company has a staff count of 25, predominantly in development and technical support.

Speaking on his reappointment, Matt said: “I am really pleased to be back at ALMIS International following my spell with Deutsche Bank.

“I gained so much experience working within a large team at one of the world’s most respected banking institutions.

“That supportive framework underpinned by a steady increase in a global regulatory focus on technology and innovation will enable me to complement how our customers can be better prepared to meet the demands of future treasury management regulations.”

Joe DiRollo, managing director at ALMIS International said: “[Matt] is an outstanding financial analyst and brings significant experience to help our customers navigate the treasury management complexities they face each day.

“Moreover, Matt is rejoining us at an exciting time as we accelerate our growth.

“With his deep financial expertise and sound strategic capabilities, Matt is the right person to continue providing a strong financial backbone and guidance to the team.”