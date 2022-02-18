Plans submitted for new distillery in former “capital of the whisky world”

PLANS for a new distillery in the heart of a former whisky capital have been submitted.

The new Dál Riata Distillery in Campbeltown, Argyll and Bute, will have the capacity to produce 850,000 litres of pure alcohol a year.

The build of the distillery coincides with the launch of three limited edition whiskies, from a new range called South Star Spirits.

Previously known as the capital of the whisky world, in the mid 1800s Campbeltown boasted over 25 distilleries, until a decline during the 1920s left the town with only two operating distilleries by 1929.

Dál Riata Distillery will be based in the heart of Campbeltown – a region renowned for its history with whisky distilleries. (C) Dál Riata Distillery

With the birth of Dál Riata Distillery, the legendary whisky region of Campbeltown is set to experience a distilling renaissance not seen for over a century.

To mark the launch of both South Star Spirits and Dál Riata Distillery, three bottlings have been released under the South Star Spirits label: Highland, Speyside and Islay.

Highland is a 10-year-old single malt. The liquid itself is nutty, rich and chewy with a robustness expected of a Highland whisky.

Speyside is also a 10-year-old single malt. The nose is fruity and floral, leading onto a salty-sweet palate of toffee and syrup.

Islay is an 8-year-old single malt. The intense peaty liquid boasts those classic Islay flavour notes of smoke, sweet vanilla and sea salt on the palate.

There are 2,200 bottles of each available worldwide; all are bottled at 48% abv, non-chill filtered and natural colour.

The name Dál Riata is derived from the ancient kingdom that existed on the Western coast of Scotland and Northeast Ireland between the 6th & 9th Centuries.

The new distillery will utilise locally grown barley from Dunadd Hillfort, near Lochgilphead.

This was the capital of the Dál Riata kingdom and will be inspiration for creating a spirit and whisky fitting to the style and traditions of the region.

Plans have been submitted for the distillery, which will be located on Kinloch Road overlooking Campbeltown Loch, by Bowman Stewart Architects of Lochgilphead.

The distillery will aim to enhance the area and work within the Campbeltown Conservation Area scheme.

The Still House will incorporate curtain-wall glazing with a viewing balcony providing sweeping views of the Loch and bay.

In addition to the distillery, a retail and visitor’s centre will be situated on Longrow, adjacent to the distillery.

Iain Croucher, Director of Dál Riata Distillery, said: “Dál Riata Distillery will be much more than just a single malt whisky production facility; it will be friends and family, it will be business, it will be social and believe us, it will be fun.

“A distillery is nothing without its supporters.

“The addition of this distillery to the Campbeltown region will reinforce the town’s place in the story of Scotch and Dál Riata will be a new chapter to an already incredible history.”