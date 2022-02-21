Scotland’s biggest data science showcase returns to Glasgow

DATA TALENT, Scotland’s biggest data science and AI talent showcase, is opening its doors for people looking to kick start their careers in the data sector.

Following a three year hiatus, The Data Lab will welcome up to 300 graduates and professionals on March 15th at the Hilton in Glasgow to meet with prospective employers face-to-face.

Tim Campbell MBE, winner of the first series of the apprentice, will deliver the events keynote speech.

Campbell will focus his speech on his experience of data and technology, in and outside of business, and how it is impacting people.

Brian Hills says the event is for anyone “even considering a career relating to data science”. (C) Stewart Atwood

Jamie Hepburn MSP and minister for higher education and further education, youth employment and training will also be in attendance.

Brian Hills, Interim CEO of The Data Lab, said: “While Data Talent moved to a virtual format in recent years, we know from feedback that those attending prefer the in-person event format for networking.

“Data Talent isn’t just for those looking to join the data science and AI workforce now.

“It’s for anyone looking to learn more about the myriad of career paths available that relate to these areas.

“In addition to networking and keynotes, there will be a range of panel discussions as well as interactive workshops covering a range of skills including:

“CV building, techniques for handling technical interviews, the art of storytelling through data visualization, navigating job roles in the field, and the continuing demand for, and opportunities available in, data engineering.

“There will also be the opportunity to upgrade your LinkedIn profile with a professional photographer providing headshots.

“We welcome everyone even considering a career relating to data science to attend.”