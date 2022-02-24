A DREAM job has been listed for cocktail lovers who will get £500 worth of free Espresso Martini.

The Bottle Club is looking to find the best Espresso Martini in the UK and will let one lucky boozer drink £500 worth of free cocktails to find out.

Candidates will have until March 15 to apply for the role which aims to identify the UK’s top 10 Espresso Martini’s.

Espresso Martini. c. The Bottle Club

The Bottle Club are looking to discover which bars offer the best flavour and strength ratio, value for money and quality of ingredients.

Revelers will also have to take note of their cocktails appearance and garnish and whether it is shaken or stirred.

The tasting will take place over a three month period and each individual cocktail will be rated within the parameters set by the Bottle Club.

The candidate is allowed to bring a friend along with them to try out their cocktails, but they must ensure that they try at least ten different Espresso Martinis.

Cocktail set up. c. The Bottle Club

Once the three month tasting has been completed, the lucky applicant must compile a list of their top ten favourite cocktails.

Applicants must fill out a form telling why they are the best person to be The Bottle Club’s official taste tester.

All applicants must be 18 or older and the winner will be chosen at random.

In January, Espresso Martini was googled 118,000 times in the UK and other research suggests it is the country’s best loved cocktail.