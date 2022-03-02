Free and fast hack to beat commission-hungry platforms

Hospitality technology specialist, ePOS Hybrid, are targeting food operators who want to reduce their heavy commitment on third party delivery platforms with the launch of a service that takes product automation to a new, and super-speedy, levels.

Customers can now bypass weeks of lengthy sales and onboarding processes and immediately launch – for free – fully branded websites complete with customer ordering, dedicated IOS and Android mobile apps, and customer order and pay at table platforms.

The new service – underlining once more how ePOS Hybrid is leading innovation in the sector – is empowering SME operators to boost profits by reducing their costly dependencies on food ordering platforms like Deliveroo and JustEat.

There has been a continued shift in consumer behaviour, fuelled by the Covid pandemic, which has seen the online ordering and home delivery market grow substantially. It has seen non-tech savvy operators who don’t have their own online presence miss out on untapped revenue and left tied to paying large commissions to third party platforms.

Using the new products launched by ePOS Hybrid, businesses can set up their own website and online ordering platform, for free, in less than 30 minutes. The company’s intelligent automation and website builder means any food and drink business can begin taking orders online in minutes, even if they have little to no experience or knowledge in website design or online tech. As well as the speed, it can save customers thousands of pounds over the traditional route of building their own custom website and mobile apps.

It means hospitality clients can use the time saved to concentrate on the nuts and bolts of running and growing their business, while new start-ups can get on with the critical task of generating much-needed revenue.

ePOS Hybrid chief executive, Bhas Kalangi, said: “This new service features a level of product automation never seen before within the hospitality sector.

“Using fully automated and intelligent customer boarding, now even non tech-savvy customers can be up and running within minutes and generating new revenue streams.

“And by overcoming food delivery platform commissions which are as high as 35%, we’re helping businesses increase their profitability and keep 100% of their order values. That is vital for SMEs in the hospitality sector who are looking to bounce back from the crippling challenges posed by the pandemic.

“We’re excited to be leading innovation within our sector. Our automation will allow us to scale and scale quickly, being able to onboard international customers in volume, while not being limited by sales team capacity or complex, multi-touch sales cycles.

“While we automate the SME market and simplify the setup process for our small, independent customers around the world, our growth teams have greater available resource to better serve multi-location, enterprise clients with more complex requirements.”

The Edinburgh-based firm offers a suite of fully connected point-of-sale and business management solutions to a wide range of takeaways, bars, restaurants and other hospitality businesses across the world. The market leading disruptive technology can automate a bar or restaurant’s operations, streamline processes and enhance efficiency for both staff and customers.

Due to Covid lockdowns, there has been a massive switch to hospitality-tech as operators react to market trends and greater emphasis on online and take away transactions, which has seen ePOS Hybrid’s product usage rocket by 300% in the last year, while its client portfolio has risen by more than 290%.

Since its launch in January 2020, ePOS Hybrid’s tech has processed in excess of £90million in transactions and 6.5 million people have used the firm’s products to buy a food or drink item.

ePOS Hybrid – which has operations at two sites in Edinburgh and one in London – already boasts an extensive portfolio of clients throughout the UK and Ireland with aggressive growth plans to scale internationally in 2022.