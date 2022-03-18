Scots holiday park delighted with response to BBC show

THE OWNERS of a holiday park in Fife have been left delighted at the response to a BBC show highlighting the history of the location.

Owners of Pettycur Bay Holiday Park in Kinghorn, Fife, have commented on how pleased they are with the reaction to “Life on the Bay”.

The BBC Scotland TV series made about the park finished its eight episode run a few weeks ago.

Shown at 9:30pm on Sunday evenings, the series covered four decades of insights and stories from those who work, visit, and stay at the popular park, as well as shining a light on the Wallace family that own the park.

Having started as a simple caravan park with 160 vans in the 1980’s, the park has become a multi million pound enterprise with a 4 star hotel at its epicentre.

Stories and anecdotes were combined throughout the series with scenes of weddings, entertainment shows, trips to the funfair at Burntisland, and customers taking possession of their holiday homes.

The series featured an abundance of stunning aerial shots of the park, together with shots of the beach at Kinghorn, which lies beneath the park – and shots showing the expansive Firth of Forth itself.

General Manager Steven Wallace said: “We had a fantastic reaction to the series. The many scenic shots in the show certainly do justice to our lovely surroundings.

“It was great that the weather last summer was so nice when a lot of the filming took place.

“We feel that the programme certainly did its bit for tourism in Fife!

“It’s true that many people do come here for the amazing views – they’ve been a constant over the last 30 years, along with a Wallace at the helm of this business!”

Steven, his Dad Alan, Uncle Tommy, and Grandfather Thomas all appeared in the show.

Steven added: “We were all really pleased with the series, and think that Red Sky Productions, who put it together, did an amazing job.

“It was a very entertaining watch, the strength being the people featured, they were all so genuine in their love of Pettycur.”

Commenting on seeing himself on the screen, Steven said: “It’s something you are not used to at the start, but overall, I think I speak for everyone who was featured when I say we found it to be a very positive experience from start to finish.

“It was an absolute no brainer to get involved and do this when we were first approached by Red Sky. They put us at ease and told us just to be ourselves.”

“We are so glad everyone enjoyed it all so much.”