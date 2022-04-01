Return of live events in Scotland showcased in new campaign

THE RETURN of live events in Scotland is set to be showcased as part of a new campaign.

The ‘Buzz is Back’ campaign is being launched by VisitScotland, and aims to encourage both visitors and locals to get involved at a range of musical, cultural and sporting events across the country throughout the year.

The domestic campaign is running throughout April, and will feature across radio, print, digital and social mediums.

A specially created 30-second video released later this month, will also draw on how it feels to be back at live events highlighting experiences through the eyes of event-goers.

The campaign aims to encourage visitors and locals to get involved at a range of musical and cultural events. (C) Luigi Di Pasquale

Scotland’s position as the place to choose for events is set to be further strengthened with a range of new and returning events taking place across 2022 and beyond.

With an array of events to choose from, the campaign will aim to rebuild and inspire those travelling to and around Scotland to attend events, as well as encouraging advocacy and engagement.

The events on show include five major golf tournaments over a five-week period, five forthcoming creative programmes as part of UNBOXED, and a range of cycling events ahead of next year’s UCI Cycling World Championships in Glasgow and across Scotland,

Culture Minister Neil Gray said: “It’s exciting to see such a range of live music, cultural, and sporting events on offer – from Scotland’s Year of Stories, to major golf tournaments.

“Live events can support our communities and our wellbeing, as well as simply being a good day out with friends and family.

“I would encourage everyone to get involved in the many excellent events taking place right across the country this year.”

Paul Bush OBE, Director of Events at VisitScotland said: “Our exciting campaign is designed to capture the ‘feel good factor’ of being back at live events, as well as bolster the recovery of Scotland’s valuable events industry by encouraging both visitors and locals to embrace the range of events on offer.

“So whether you’re with friends at a music concert, sampling Scotland’s natural larder at a local food and drink festival, or cheering on your favourite sporting hero, there’s set to be something for everyone!”

Peter Duthie, Chief Executive of Scottish Event Campus and Chair of Scotland’s Event Industry Advisory Group said: “We are so excited to welcome live audiences back to our events as they are the key ingredient in creating that memorable ambience and excitement which many of us have been longing for throughout the pandemic.”

“Scotland is one of the best places in the world to experience events, and after the challenges of the last two years this campaign is a fantastic celebration of the amazing range of live cultural, sporting and music events that people can once again be part of.”

The campaign also supports the findings from last year’s Contribution of Events to Scotland’s Wellbeing research project which reinforced the direct contribution that events provide in promoting Scotland’s place in the world; creating opportunities for communities to come together and supporting individual wellbeing.