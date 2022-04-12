THE SCOTTISH Government has announced increased funding for children’s outdoor play activities, with the intention of supporting wellbeing.

The Oudoor Community Play Fund held organised sessions for more than 5,500 youngsters last year.

And now, with funding increased by 10% to £550,000, there are anticipations that more children, young people and families can reap the benefits.

This funding will enable Inspiring Scotland – who administer the fund – to support up to 39 charities to provide outdoor play opportunities.

The Government is hoping thousands of children from deprived areas will benefit from these free outdoor play activities aimed at improving their health and wellbeing.

The fund is aimed at providing free outdoor play activities for children across Scotland. Photo by Leo Rivas on Unsplash

The fund will also support four pilot projects providing outdoor play opportunities for children with additional support needs.

Children’s Minister Clare Haughey said: “All children have a right to play and there is strong evidence that playing outside can benefit children and young people’s health and wellbeing.

“We know that families from more deprived areas and those with children with additional support needs can sometimes find it difficult to access play opportunities.

“By increasing our investment in the Outdoor Community Play Fund in 2022-23, we will help more children to access quality outdoor play in their communities, to be active, meet friends and have fun.”

Celia Tennant, CEO of Inspiring Scotland, who administer the fund, said: “We believe it is essential for children and families to have continued opportunities to play outdoors – supporting their physical and mental health and wellbeing.

“As fund managers, we will use the expertise we’ve gained from over a decade of work in this area to help provide more and better opportunities for Scotland’s children and their families to play, learn and thrive.”