THE FIRST Minister Nicola Sturgeon joined thousands of walkers as she took part in the Kiltwalk.

The First Minister walked alongside care experienced young people to raise awareness of Scottish charity, Who Cares? Scotland.

She walked around Balloch, West Dumbartonshire, while speaking with people who have experience of the state care system.

The Scottish charity called on the First Minister for the root and branch review of the care system in 2016.

It is the only national membership organisation for care experienced people – that is those who are, or have been, in state care such as adoption, children’s homes, foster care, kinship care or who are looked after at home with social work supervision, in Scotland.

The First Minister walked alongside Care Experienced young people.

Louise Hunter, Chief Executive at Who Cares? Scotland said: “Once again the First Minister has shown her commitment to care experienced people.

‘We are very grateful that she took the time today to walk the walk and step up for care experienced people in Scotland by joining the Kiltwalk.

“With the help of the First Minister, we can work to ensure all care experienced people feel supported throughout their lives, building a community around them that allows them to thrive.”

The First Minister has a long history of supporting the work of Who Cares? Scotland.

On top of acting on its call for the Independent Care Review, she has attended its Care Day celebrations, visited its summer camp and often provided personal support to care experienced members of the organisation.

The First Minister said: “I’m delighted to be taking part in the Kiltwalk today to support the vital work of Who Cares? Scotland and hear about the issues faced by those care experienced people taking part.

“The Scottish Government is committed to Keeping the Promise by 2030, and we are working closely with partners like Who Cares? Scotland to ensure that the voices of care experienced people continue to be heard.”