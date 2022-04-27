Home with “secret” rooftop garden is oasis in Edinburgh city centre

A HOME with a secret rooftop garden has come up for sale in in the heart of Edinburgh’s historic Dean Village.

House hunters viewing the property – which was originally built in 1888 – face a pleasant surprise when introduced to the rooftop sun terrace.

Now the current owner hopes the elevated green space on the banks of the scenic Water of Leith will prove a hit with summer approaching, with the asking price being £600,000.

Richard Webber from Edinburgh has lived in the property with his family since 2016.

He said: “One of the main features is the roof garden, we spent a bit of time during lockdown doing it up and adding power.

“The garden catches the sun for most of the day and gets really pleasantly hot in the summer.

“The views are beautiful and the noise of the river flowing by makes it pretty special.”

Set in the heart of the capital, Dean Village is one of the most sought-after residential areas in the capital, known as a green and peaceful oasis despite being just minutes from Princes Street.

Historically it was home to a wide variety of mills powered by the Water of Leith and many of those converted buildings add to its charm, making it popular with both tourists and those seeking the perfect Instagram picture.

As well as easy access to the Water of Leith walkway, the hidden village lies in the shadow of the Dean Bridge and is close to St Bernard’s Well, both landmarks designed by Thomas Telford, the legendary Georgian-era civil engineer.

The semi-detached home on Sunbury Street is being marketed by property specialist Simpson & Marwick.

Richard added: “The outside of the property is also quite unusual for an Edinburgh building – especially the red brick is not expected in the city centre. The street itself is also very pretty, with sandstone mews houses and granite setts.

“It’s been the perfect family home and we’re really going to miss it.”

It was modernised and turned into a beautiful residential property in 2009 and also benefits from an allocated parking space, which is set behind secure, electric gates.

He added: “It is the perfect location.

“Close enough to the centre that George Street is only 10 minutes’ walk, but far enough away from the hustle and bustle to enjoy a peaceful walk along the Water of Leith and down to Stockbridge.”

Joanna Rizzo, Sales Negotiator at Simpson & Marwick, said: “Such a striking property must be viewed to be fully appreciated.

“It offers a unique opportunity for buyers looking to purchase a home in Edinburgh – its location is perfect with top eateries and trendy bars nearby.

“The interior of the property is in truly walk-in condition and offers contemporary living across three floors, it is perfect for families or couples looking for extra space.”