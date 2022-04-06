A “FIRE damaged terrace house” with a hole burnt through the roof has been listed for just £10,000.

The property in Todmorden, West Yorkshire is managed by McHugh & Co who have told bidders that “all viewings are at own risk.”

Images show the three-bedroom property that was once engulfed in flames and has since been left abandoned by previous tenants.

The terraced home is set for auction, priced at £10,000. Credit: McHugh & Co.

The property is open to the elements after flames ravaged the building, leaving large holes in the roof and upstairs bedroom.

Another image shows a couch resting on its side with the floorboards above stripped back and wallpaper hanging from the walls.

A clutter of ash and rubble is lying amongst other burnt pieces of furniture on the floor.

The property is left open to the elements after the fire damage. Credit: McHugh & Co.

A third image shows a mattress, which still has a bed sheet on, littered with a selection of fire damaged debris and personal belongings from the previous occupant.

Most of the walls in the property have also turned black from the fire damage.

Another image shows the collapsed roof with insulation hanging between damaged damaged rafters.

Black and cripsed wooden beams show the extent of the work to done on the property.

McHugh & Co listed the property to Rightmove last month writing: “A fire damaged terrace house with accommodation arranged on two floors.

“Due to fire damage, the auctioneers have not internally inspected the property, but it is believed the accommodation is as stated.

“Prospective purchasers must rely on their own enquiries as to the accommodation.

“In view of the condition of the property, all viewings are at own risk.”

An average home in the area is found to sell at approximately £104,000.