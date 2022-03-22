A TINY London flat where tenants could step right into the bathroom from the pull-out bed is on the market for £900-per-month.

Estate agents have described the 16ft by 11ft property in Hackney, east London as a “well proportioned studio apartment”.

Images show the quaint main room, featuring a kitchen, living area and bedroom, with a small sofa bed tucked into the corner.

The bed when fully extended takes up room and blocks the toilet. Credit: Stirling Ackroyd Lettings

A bathroom with a narrow sink, toilet and shower is located around two metres from the living and bedroom area.

A breakfast bar with three stools, suggesting room for visitors, sits just an arm-reach away from the bedroom.

Several cupboards are featured in the pristine white kitchen area – although no oven appears to be included with the fully furnished flat.

The flat measures 16 feet by 11 feet. Credit: Stirling Ackroyd Lettings

A wardrobe with a curtain to hide away clothes is located in the middle of the apartment next to a chest of drawers.

And a single window sits above the sleeping area in the corner of the room.

Stirling Ackroyd Lettings have listed the rental for £900-per-month, but renters will have to also shell out another £1,038 for the deposit.

They also shared a video showing a virtual tour of the property where the camera remains in the middle of the room and slowly spins around.

The estate agent said: “Forming part of this well located period building is this well-proportioned studio apartment which also benefits from the use of a communal garden.

“Set in the heart of central Hackney, just a stone’s throw from the vast array of shops, amenities and open green spaces the area has to offer.

“Transport links including Hackney Downs and Hackney Central allow for swift and direct access to the city and West End.

“Available on a furnished basis.”

House-browsers were shocked at the property listing.

One said: “Why are there three stools when it looks like you can barely fit a single person in there?”

Another said: “Is that a sofa or a bed? Or a bed disguised as a sofa?”

One shocked social media user said: “I actually have no words.”

While another added: “’Well proportioned’.”

Over 30% of Londoners rent their properties, a figure that has increased year on year since 2000.