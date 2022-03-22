Scots motor finance business moves into new office space

A SCOTS motor finance company has moved its business into 9,000 square feet of new office space.

CarMoney, the Scotland-based motor finance business, has moved into 9,000 square feet of new office space to accommodate the substantial growth in staff number it is anticipating this year.

The offices at Precision House, McNeil Drive in North Lanarkshire’s Eurocentral complex comprise three, separate ground floor suites forming the ground floor of a detached three storey office pavilion.

CarMoney’s Managing Director, Alastair Grier, said: “We are doing well because we focus on the needs of our customers and to continue to do so we need to grow staff numbers from 110 today, to some 150 or so by the end of 2022.”

Mr Grier added: “We have been working hard with partner Fintech businesses, AutoConvert, Lending Metrics and Xero, to increase efficiencies and to give customers and dealer partners a faster, slicker experience when financing a car.

“We continue to disrupt the market across the UK by applying technology to take away the discomfort of buying a car through helping guests smoothly navigate their way through the process, all the way from choosing the right vehicle from a respected dealer, to putting the best finance package in place.

“Growth in 2020 arose despite the Covid-19 epidemic because of the team’s hard work and we continue to win new contracts by maintaining very high customer satisfaction levels and hiring motivated team members.

“Additional demand for e-commerce transactions meant that CarMoney was not only able to trade at normal levels but to accelerate the pace of progress in recruitment, technology, operational performance, and colleague training.”

CarMoney provides car finance to customers who, in turn, were able to take possession of their new vehicles via home delivery or click and collect wherever possible.

This was facilitated by a UK-wide network of dealers, while setting processes to keep guests and colleagues Covid safe.

CarMoney partners with some of the largest brands in automotive including eBay Motors Group, Exchange and Mart, Used Cars NI, as well as appearing on comparison sites such as Confused.com.

The company added 300 new dealers to its network in 2021 and secured £782m of approved car finance from 125,000 applications.

The business is divided into Retail and Dealer Teams.

The Retail Team provides borrowers with a guaranteed funding package before they buy a car, thereby putting them in the best possible position to negotiate on price.