Port of Rosyth reaches one million tonne milestone for Cefetra

Scotland’s largest agricultural products hub (“agri-hub”) at the Port of Rosyth has reached a milestone of handling 1million tonnes of product for Cefetra.

The Agri-Hub, which opened in early 2020, handles an extensive range of important agricultural products for Scottish animal feed, food and drink and farming industries. The port has been fully open and operational throughout the global pandemic with the port’s key workers handling these essential products.

Forth Ports Rosyth Pic Peter Devlin

The location and facilities at the Agri-Hub on the Firth of Forth ensure an efficient supply chain as cargo can be shipped directly from many origins from all around the World to Scotland without the need for trans-shipments at a European port. This also means there is a reduction in truck road miles as the hub is located centrally in Scotland for many farmers and food manufacturers.

Commenting on the news, Andy Lamb, Deputy Port Manager at the Port of Rosyth said: “Our Agri Hub in Rosyth is a success story. Over the past two years, our team have handled 1million tonnes of agri product for our partner Cefetra. We have shown resilience during a very challenging time for the port and our team have worked hard to ensure that the supplies reach the key farming and food market.”

Forth Ports Rosyth Pic Peter Devlin

Andrew Mackay, Managing Director at Cefetra Ltd, said: “We are extremely pleased with how the Agri hub is working and the cooperation we have had with Forth Ports in this enterprise. The facility helps us supply the Scottish market with key raw materials that the Feed, Food and Drink Industries require to be imported.

“In addition, we have worked for Scottish farmers, to develop new, interesting export markets for grains and oilseeds that we have loaded out from Rosyth. Reaching the landmark figure of 1 million tonnes of throughput in such a short period of time from the opening is a testament to all involved.”

Rosyth’s location and logistical links to the motorway network, make it ideally suited to supply all areas of Scotland and Northern England. The port has both deep sea and short sea capabilities. To create the agri-hub in 2020, the Port of Rosyth was deepened to provide a true deep-water port capable of taking vessels carrying up to 50,000 tonnes of cargo. The port’s existing storage facilities have been significantly extended with the addition of a new 200,000sq.ft. purpose built agricultural products terminal, increasing the port’s storage capacity to around 100,000 tonnes.

The port invested in a new Liebherr mobile harbour crane for bulk handling capability and to manage dust emissions, a SAMSON ecological hopper is also in place at the port. The eco hopper is the first of its kind in the UK and forms a key component of the new agri-bulk hub facilit

