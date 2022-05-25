A HEARTWARMING video shows the moment a Eintracht Frankfurt fan helped an elderly Rangers supporter up the stairs to the stadium before the Europa League Final.

The video shows Ian Crawford, 70, making his way up a large set of stairs inside the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán stadium in Seville, Spain, last Wednesday.

In a moment of compassion, a young Frankfurt fan, believed to be in his 20s, puts his hand on Ian’s back to help him up the remaining steps.

Ian then looks up to the camera with a large smile on his face before turning to the Frankfurt supporter and embracing him.

Before leaving Ian, the Frankfurt fan told him “we are friends”.

Ian’s daughter, Lindsay Fletcher, posted the heartwarming clip on TikTok on Friday, writing: “Of all the people to help my 70-year-old dad up the stairs, a rival supporter.”

The post has now collected over 850,000 views and more than 70,000 likes.

Hundreds of viewers commented on the clip after being touched by the kind-hearted gesture.

One said: “This is what football is about.”

Another wrote: “Lovely young man helping your dad.”

A third commented: “Lovely to see, respect to him.”

Another person said: “I love how respectful the final was. Your time will come Rangers. Love from a Frankfurt fan.”

While one Rangers fan added: “The Frankfurt fans were class, it was a good laugh drinking with them.”

Rangers were beaten 5-4 on penalties to Eintracht Frankfurt after the game finished 1-1 after extra time.

Aaron Ramsay missed the only penalty of the shootout, seeing his shot saved by the feet of Kevin Trapp.

Joe Aribo opened the scoring 57 minutes into the second half, but the game was levelled only 12 minutes later by Rafael Borre.