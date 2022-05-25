A TINY 320-square-foot “sub-micro” house in London has been listed on the market for an eye-watering £380,000 – following a £50,000 price drop.

The one bedroom property in Hackney, east-London, has been built between a neighbour’s garden wall and another resident’s garage.

The front door opens to a bright and airy living and kitchen area on the ground floor.

A curved door which has been designed under the stairway then leads to a chic and modern pink bathroom which features a toilet, shower and small sink.

The living room has a small couch and a single chair. (C). Foxtons

Integrated cupboards and skylights have been added around the home to offer storage in the cleverly designed space.

The entire ground floor space measures in at 16ft x 9ft.

Wooden stairs, adjacent to the front door, lead to a 10ft x 8ft bedroom featuring a built-in double bed and in-built storage.

Estate agents Foxton first listed the property on the market in December last year for £429,950 but then went on to reduce the price down to £399,950 in January.

The kitchen is adjoined to the living space. (C). Foxtons

They have since re-listed the house again but now for £380,000 – slashing off almost £50,000 from the original listing last year.

Foxtons, who are managing the property, said: “An amazing one bedroom flat boasting bright and contemporary accommodation throughout and a quiet location moments from Victoria Park.

“The property is situated moments from a range of shops and amenities that can be found at the Victoria Park Village while the green expanses of Victoria Park are only a short distance away.”

The bedroom is roughly 10 x 8ft. (C). Foxtons

House-browsers have been discussing the house online and described it as “sub-micro”.

One said: “Looks more like a shed than a house.

“Looking at the floor layout it’s sub-micro, and has many classic new-build flaws.

“Shower next to the toilet, nowhere to put your towel.

“Choice of shelf space or window, sorry you can’t have both.

“Another shelf above the sofa to crack your skull open on.

“Cupboards require you to move the furniture to access, very convenient.

The outside of the property has been likened to that of a shed. (C). Foxtons

“There’s a power socket by the bed, but no side table to put your stuff on.

“Remember not to tread on your phone when you get up bleary eyed in the morning.

“Nowhere to put your coat when you come in the front door either.

“Masterclass on how to build a home.”

The average price for properties in Hackney currently sits at £695,273, according to Rightmove.