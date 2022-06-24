Why Conversions Are More Important Than Traffic And How To Improve Them

Many people with an e-commerce site or affiliate marketing website are always looking for ways to bring more traffic. More traffic is always a good thing but if the traffic doesn’t convert to sales then it isn’t helping to spend your efforts on gaining more. The key is to increase conversions so that you are making more money with what you already have.

When you increase conversions you will make more money which you can then reinvest into your site to increase traffic or create more content. There are many areas where you can improve your conversion rate. In this article, we will go over some of the most common ways to do so.

Photo by Campaign Creators on Unsplash

Optimize the landing page

The most important area to improve so you can increase conversions is your landing page. Think about the landing page as the engine that drives the website. It is where your site visitors are supposed to be converted to leads or even customers. By optimizing this page you can often see some huge improvements.

Whether you use a web design agency or are doing things yourself there are a few basics that should be done. The first is to make sure that it is clear what you want the visitor to do next. Give them some big, bold call-to-action buttons so they know what the next step is.

The page should also have very few distractions. Don’t give any options to leave the page without doing the thing that you want them to do whether it is filling in a form or going to the product page checkout.

Use the right language

People make decisions based on emotions and not usually on logic. This means that you have to use the right language that provokes an emotional response. If you are looking for them to buy your product then just giving a description of what it can do is not enough. Make sure to use language that shows that you understand the problem they are having and illustrate how the product will solve that problem.

Make sure to have a blog on the site that will use language that is persuasive without being sales oriented. Help guide them through the various emotions that they will have since they have a problem and are looking for a solution. If you hit the right points one after another then they will convert more easily.

Get an email list going

Email lists are the best converting marketing tools you can possibly have. If somebody is to volunteer their email to you then this means that they want to be marketed to. If you can grow that list then when you have offers or promotions happening you will see some big conversions happening.

Make sure to provide helpful content that doesn’t promote anything for the first four or five emails and then one email that has a sales angle to avoid people unsubscribing from the list.