Scottish recruiters move to dog-friendly workplace

Core-Asset Consulting hire snapper to the stars to capture office pooches

SCOTLAND’S top finance headhunter firm has transformed its four-floor city centre office into a pet-friendly workspace and is noticing benefits to employee health, productivity and morale.

Core-Asset Consulting, an Edinburgh recruitment consultancy specialising in the financial sector, has welcomed furry friends from sausage dogs to spaniels in a move that has seen staff and dogs alike thrive from a new-look way of office working.

Coveted photographer David Ho – who has previously shot portraits for the likes of Brian Cox and Nicola Sturgeon – was called upon to take top of the range photos of Core-Asset Consulting staff with their barking mad co-workers.

Betsy Williamson, Founder and MD of Core-Asset Consulting who takes her dogs Loki, Pluto and Atlas into the Edinburgh HQ sees the switch to the workplace style as a privilege.

Betsy said: “There are some huge advantages to adapting offices into pet friendly spaces. Not only are dogs known to reduce stress, which is a factor in any workplace environment, but they also offer reason to take desk breaks which can be vital to both mental and physical health.

“Embracing pets can also provide workplace socialisation time. Pets can bring joy and companionship which in turn can have a positive impact on employee productivity, retention and working culture. It also keeps dogs from being left alone at home all day which negatively impacts their health and well-being.”

With up to 10 dogs on the current staff roster, it has also given those without a dog a chance to get walking with the Core-Asset Consulting canines.

This is just one of a number of initiatives the recruitment specialist has implemented in a bid to boost employee wellbeing, including a weekly running club where Core-Asset Consulting’s staff and dogs alike are encouraged to get active together.

Rachael O’Neill, Associate Director at Core-Asset Consulting who brings her Redfox Labrador, Luca into work five days a week said: “Having been one of the many to get a puppy during lockdown, it’s brilliant to be able to bring her in every day now we have returned to the office.

“Whether its myself or other members of the team, its important to be able to take her out on a nice day to clear thoughts and get away from the desk. Even if it’s just for five minutes, it can really improve the working day.

“Dogs genuinely make everyone happier which has led to a really positive working environment.”

Core-Asset Consulting’s dog friendly office sits across four floors on Melville Street in Edinburgh’s West End where its 25 employees and their pets provide expert recruitment consultancy.

Betsy added: “We’ve all seen the monumental rise of pet owners since the pandemic and as staff are starting to return to office, its important that employers offer opportunity for pets to find a place in 9-5 lives.”

Core-Asset Consulting was formed in 2005. It is now a £14m business and works across the entire financial services sector, from the smallest boutiques to the biggest global players.

Initially the firm carved its reputation in Scotland’s globally-renowned asset management sector. However, the success of its model allowed it to expand across the wider financial services market. It now boasts dedicated accounting, investment operations and finance teams and also works in Scotland’s thriving legal sector.