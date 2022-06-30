Scots software company expands leadership team with new appointment

A SCOTS software company is hoping to strengthen its presence in the market with a new major appointment to its leadership team.

xDesign, the digital development partner, has hired Robin Baird as its first Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) as the business looks to strengthen its brand and market position, while continuing to deliver on its ambitious growth plans.

Robin, who will be based in xDesign’s Edinburgh headquarters, will join the company’s executive leadership team and lead its brand and market strategy.

Robin’s initial focus will be on helping to strengthen and amplify xDesign’s product, design, and engineering propositions in the hopes of driving new market opportunities.

xDesign’s new CSO Robin Baird (L) pictured with Euan Andrews – Chief Executive Officer of Design. (C) Phil Wilkinson

xDesign hope that Robin’s extensive expertise will directly contribute to building on their “strong heritage” of software and product delivery to become the leading digital delivery partner in creative and design led transformation for many UK brands.

Euan Andrews, CEO, xDesign, said: “At xDesign, our people are our greatest asset and incredible talent is a core part of building great products.

“Over the last six months alone we’ve seen tremendous growth meaning we’ve had to hire an additional 100 people.

“Robin’s appointment is not only a fantastic addition to our leadership team, but I also know that he will contribute considerably to the company’s accelerated growth.

“He brings a wealth of experience in brand and strategy, and when combined with our focus on high-quality, UK-based engineering, design and product teams, he is the perfect match.

“This new appointment will also help to shape our future and target growth in new markets, whilst still delivering an exceptional product and experience for our customers.”

Robin Baird, CSO, xDesign, said: “[xDesign’s] bold and ambitious growth plans – balanced with its focus on people – is what really attracted me to the company.

“I believe that great things happen when creativity, culture, and technology collide – particularly when you can see first-hand how they can be fused together to create meaningful change.

“Not not only does xDesign want to build great products, but it also wants to help create the amazing new businesses that both customers and the world want to see – and for me that’s what’s most exciting.”

In addition, xDesign has hired Andy Shaw as communications lead.

Andy joins the business from AND Digital where he helped to shape the company’s external profile.

He will be based out of xDesign’s Leeds office, which opened last summer.

Both appointments follow news that the company has formalised its partnership with FanDuel, the premier sports gaming platform in North America, to support new entrants into the technology industry.

The new partnership will create 400 jobs, 150 of which will be created across xDesign’s Edinburgh and Leeds offices by the end of 2022.